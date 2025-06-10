Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Perfect Stock Performance
Shares of Perfect stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.37. Perfect has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.44.
About Perfect
