Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Perfect Stock Performance

Shares of Perfect stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.37. Perfect has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform.

