Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RENT. Citigroup lowered shares of Rent the Runway to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Rent the Runway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 11.8%

RENT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.43) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

