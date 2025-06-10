ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 212,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $706,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $833,173.92. The trade was a 45.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 811,860 shares of company stock worth $2,592,099 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in ThredUp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ThredUp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,969,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 939,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 279,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

