HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC opened at $2.19 on Friday. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUB Cyber Security by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in HUB Cyber Security by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 739,864 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

