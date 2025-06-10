WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
WeRide Stock Performance
WeRide stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. WeRide has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99.
WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WeRide in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeRide in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000.
About WeRide
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WeRide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.