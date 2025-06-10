Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

