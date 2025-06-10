Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.62) per share and revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Affimed Stock Down 34.9%

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.