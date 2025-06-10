Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

