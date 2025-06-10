Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE IFS opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 320,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $6,273,442.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,909,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,998,495.89. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 2,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 418,351 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,064,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,543,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

