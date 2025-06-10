MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 1,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The stock has a market cap of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
