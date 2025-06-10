Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Leading Edge Materials

(Get Free Report)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.