Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Magellan Gold Stock Down 7.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Magellan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.