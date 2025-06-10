Insider Buying: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,900. This represents a 46.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 258,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,130. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.87. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average is $229.67.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

