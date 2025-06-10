Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $88,815.43 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $88,815.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,748,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,457,475.86. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Newcomer sold 46,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Mark Newcomer sold 307 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,381.50.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Newcomer sold 168,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $757,680.00.

Paysign Stock Performance

Paysign stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,960. Paysign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the 4th quarter worth $16,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysign in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paysign by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paysign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

