Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

