Head to Head Survey: Grail (GRAL) and Its Peers

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grail to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grail and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $130.71 million N/A -0.66 Grail Competitors $1.05 billion -$110.55 million -5.77

Analyst Ratings

Grail’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grail. Grail is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grail and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grail Competitors 371 1443 2419 42 2.50

Grail presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.31%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 1,322.75%. Given Grail’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grail has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Grail Competitors -3,479.68% -975.07% -26.59%

Summary

Grail rivals beat Grail on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

