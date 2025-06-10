Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,766,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,197,155.70. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 639,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,265. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

