Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $1,951,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,120. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carvana Stock Down 0.3%
CVNA traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $351.43. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
