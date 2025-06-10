Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $1,951,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,120. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Down 0.3%

CVNA traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $351.43. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

