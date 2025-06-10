Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 4,786 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $26,227.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,290.24. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DLH alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 17,160 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,865.20.

On Thursday, June 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 357 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,831.41.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 964 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $4,791.08.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 416 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 90 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $450.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,561 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753.78.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 1,230 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 10,580 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $52,476.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,111 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,401.67.

On Monday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 31,872 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $157,128.96.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 45,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Report on DLHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 847,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DLH by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DLH by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.