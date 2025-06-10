GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Chairman Sells $929,486.33 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) Chairman Edward Michael Nigro sold 23,609 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $929,486.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 623,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,561,722.53. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Michael Nigro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Edward Michael Nigro sold 6,391 shares of GBank Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $249,696.37.

GBank Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GBank Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. 122,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,804. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial ( OTCMKTS:GBFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

