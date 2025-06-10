Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Acquires $425,000.00 in Stock

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $17.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.12. 10,807,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,066,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.67. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

