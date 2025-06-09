Gregory Paul Dryden Sells 30,000 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,447. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

