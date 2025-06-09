Erminia Johannson Sells 4,676 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$147.91. The company had a trading volume of 893,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$136.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.35. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$109.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
