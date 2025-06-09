Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five Below stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,364. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 26,340.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480,361 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

