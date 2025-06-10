Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 35.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) rose 35.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 249,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 145,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 35.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$12.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.