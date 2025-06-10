Rolf Stangl Acquires 4,500 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,641.30. This trade represents a 20.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rolf Stangl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

On Tuesday, May 6th, Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 821,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.