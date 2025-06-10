Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 1,862 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 1,862 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $647,920.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,936,900. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $351.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

