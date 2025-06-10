Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Director Sells $69,135.02 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $69,135.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,535.39. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $14.17. 188,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.57 million, a PE ratio of 236.21 and a beta of 1.14. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

