Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 50% – What’s Next?

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 50% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 203,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 65,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$633,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

