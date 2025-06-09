Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 10,677 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $43,668.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.11. 1,875,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

