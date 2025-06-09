Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for APi Group (APG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for APi Group (NYSE: APG):

5/30/2025 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – APi Group was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/22/2025 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – APi Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2025 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – APi Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – APi Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,035. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Shares of APi Group are set to split on Tuesday, July 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in APi Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in APi Group by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

