Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,526,611.24. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $100,656.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.21. 1,983,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,060. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

