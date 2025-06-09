Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

6/3/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

5/22/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

5/22/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

5/20/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/20/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/20/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/16/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,377. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Toll Brothers Inc alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,253,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,408 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 293,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.