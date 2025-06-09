Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 48.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $2.54. 1,292,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

