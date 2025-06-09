Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 253,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 87,858 shares.The stock last traded at $275.87 and had previously closed at $274.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

