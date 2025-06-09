Best Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Alphabet are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the creation, operation and maintenance of essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and communications networks. Because these businesses typically have long-term, regulated or contract-backed revenue streams, their stocks often deliver stable cash flows and attractive dividend yields, making them appealing to income-oriented and defensive investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 147,041,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,090,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.87. 17,009,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,997,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.17. 19,381,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,163,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Read More