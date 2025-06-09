Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 107794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

