Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 166,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 114,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

