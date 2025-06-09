UBS Group Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $6.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.76. 4,371,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.81. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.44). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.85 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

