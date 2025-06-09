Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.14), with a volume of 51499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.20).

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,610.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.87.

Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Sandy Nairn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($38,170.01). Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

