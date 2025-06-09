Critical Contrast: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) & Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) and Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and Defi Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $33.32 million 1.86 -$18.91 million ($0.52) -3.28 Defi Technologies $153.58 million 7.51 $96.61 million $0.29 11.93

Volatility & Risk

Defi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Defi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.33, meaning that its stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Defi Technologies has a beta of 5.25, meaning that its stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Defi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology N/A N/A N/A Defi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and Defi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Defi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.50%. Defi Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.64%. Given Defi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Defi Technologies is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Defi Technologies beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Defi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

