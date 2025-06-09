Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HUBS traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $610.34. 318,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,883. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.03 and its 200-day moving average is $667.32. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6,780.59, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.