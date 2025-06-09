Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 584,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 233,650 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.13.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

