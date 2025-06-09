CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.34 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 29401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.