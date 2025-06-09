HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 146364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$58.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.14.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.