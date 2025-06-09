On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.84), with a volume of 326408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.50 ($3.80).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group
In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,798.16 ($2,433.89). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
