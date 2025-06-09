iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 195,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 65,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

