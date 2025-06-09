Corcel (LON:CRCL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 41878480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The company has a market capitalization of £14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,244.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

