Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 105138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 1.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

