Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 43 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $56,600,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $8,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 285,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 233,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $295.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

